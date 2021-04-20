West Baton Rouge could benefit from a state plan to use funds from the federal COVID-19 relief package Louisiana will receive as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
The news comes after an announcement Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards that the state has received approximately $216 million to be allocated for road and infrastructure projects throughout the state.
The full scope of the work projects remains to be seen, but any project that addresses the deteriorated roadways bodes well for WBR, Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.
“They could rehab some pavements and fix some existing roads, and maybe bring about some small improvements like turning lanes and road widening,” he said. “It wouldn’t be enough for the whole Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Greater Baton Rouge area, but there are a lot of projects we could use funding for.”
The money comes from a $1.4 trillion relief package Congress passed in December.
The Act allocates $155 million to be used at the state’s discretion, $30 million specifically for bridge repair and/or replacement, $20 million for the state’s large metro areas and $11 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructures. DOTD selected projects across the state from needs identified through technical analyses and through legislative and public input gathered at recent and past hearings on the Highway Priority Program.
“Addressing these needs has been a priority of my administration. We have proven what we can do when we have funds and have invested over $3 billion in infrastructure since 2016, despite a 1980s revenue stream as the main source of funding,” Edwards said. “Louisiana’s transportation infrastructure will benefit greatly from this additional funding, and I know DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson has worked tirelessly to find projects that will be most beneficial.”
“This $216 million is the next step in addressing Louisiana’s infrastructure needs,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We have more to do. Continuing this effort is my goal.”
“I’m grateful to our Congressional Delegation, especially Senator Bill Cassidy and his staff, for his unwavering support for our industry and his efforts to make this a reality,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said. “We will certainly use these funds to replace funds that were lost as a result of the coronavirus and apply them to some of the most needed projects in all regions of Louisiana. “
Unlike previous federal bills, these funds can be used for operating costs. While none will be used for DOTD salaries, supplies or travel, we will replace some of our heavy equipment used by District forces in maintaining our state-owned highways and bridges.”
Major projects in the area include work along Interstate 49 in Lafayette, which will cost an $50 million. It also includes an $8 million utility relocation in St. Landry parish.
Direct category expenditures include statewide electric charging infrastructures, which would cost an estimated $11.3 million.
