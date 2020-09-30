A two vehicle crash in Port Allen claimed the life of a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man Tuesday night, according to State Police.
The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Colin Bain of Baton Rouge. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police began investigating the fatal crash on LA Hwy. 1 at the intersection near Richardsons Dr.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bain was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2015 Dodge Challenger. At the same time, a 2014 Kenworth tractor was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in front of the Dodge. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge struck the rear of the Kenworth.
Due to the severity of damage sustained by the Dodge, seatbelt usage on the part of Bain is unknown at this time. Bain sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.
