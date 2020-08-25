The 25th anniversary of SugarFest, West Baton Rouge Museum’s annual sweet celebration of the sugarcane harvest, will be shared online this year. The museum will uniquely celebrate its silver anniversary by virtually showcasing the old fashioned Sweets Contest. The tradition of the sweets contest will be included in a two day Facebook event to be held the first weekend in October along with interviews, performances, and demonstrations with Louisiana folk artists, musicians, and sugar industry professionals.
Entry forms may be filled out on West Baton Rouge Museum’s website, www.westbatonrougemuseum.org. A printed form may be requested by calling 225-336-2422 Ext. 200.
This year, there is no cooking or baking required. As a sweet treat, Louisiana Chef John Folse of Chef John Folse & Company will review submitted entries and select winning recipes. Then, as icing on the cake, Susan Ford, Publisher & Editorial Director of Louisiana Kitchen & Culture magazine will publish these recipes in the November/December Holiday edition. As always, the grand prize winner will be awarded the highly sought after sugar shell. Carefully review contest rules, and then submit your best recipe for cookies, cakes, candies or pies that include sugar.
For inclusion in the virtual sweets contest, entries must be submitted by Noon Friday, September 25. Then, tune in to the museum’s Facebook page on the weekend of October 3 and 4, 2020 for the announcement of the winners.
