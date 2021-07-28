At approximately 9 A.M. this morning a 5 car accident occurred on Southbound HWY 1 resulting in one overturned vehicle. Port Allen police are investigating the incident. The male driver presumed to have caused the accident while swerving is now in route to the hospital and was recently released from a Texas hospital with health issues. Blood levels indicate high sugar but the Port Allen police officer on scene reported he did not smell alcohol. At this time, the driver seems to have been affected by a diabetic health issue. He was the only person to be transported to hospital at this time. There were no casualties on scene. Photo by Shelli LaGrange
