Col. Katrina Lloyd (left), outgoing commander of the Louisiana National Guard's 61st Troop Command, passes the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Medwin Wallace, the 61st's senior enlisted leader, during an official change of command ceremony at Camp Beauregard, Pineville, Louisiana, Oct. 16, 2022. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Joseph Barnett assumed command of the 61st.