Lt. Col. Joseph Barnett assumed command of the 61st Troop Command, Louisiana Army National Guard (LAARNG), from Col. Katrina Lloyd during an official ceremony held at Camp Beauregard, Pineville, Louisiana, Oct 16.
“From 2010 until now, he [Barnett] has been in some very challenging positions,” said Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the LANG. “After some of the worst hurricanes that we’ve had in the history of Louisiana - Laura and Ida specifically - Joe and his entire team at the 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Group had our regional support area running more efficiently than I’ve ever seen.”
Barnett commissioned through Northwestern State University’s (NSU) Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and began his service as an active-duty second lieutenant in 1997. He joined the LAARNG in 2006, and has commanded the LANG’s historic 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment and 165th Combat Sustainment Support Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree in general studies from NSU and a master’s degree in management from Webster University.
Lloyd, an Alexandria native, assumed command of the 61st in February 2021. She enlisted in the LANG in 1986 as a combat medic and commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1996.
Lloyd holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grambling State University and a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from NSU. She will continue to serve as the full-time state surgeon for the LANG.
Part of the 61st’s mission set is to contribute decontamination and search and extraction units to the LANG’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear and High Yield Explosive – Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), a special disaster response team that has the capability to deploy within six hours to any location in FEMA Region 6, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.