The Holy Family School annual Bear Fair was greeted with beautiful weather this weekend.
Many fair-goers purchased unlimited ride tickets for the weekend, but the rides were just the powdered sugar on the funnel cake.
Attendees participated in the unique silent and live auctions from donations, to purchase items like a football signed by LSU's Coach O and a WBR Fire Department tour and demonstration.
More than 100 items were auctioned, including artwork donated from HFS's classes like a piece of Holy Family history taken from their fallen tree, personalized with middle schoolers' fingerprints.
Ms. Hendrick's fifth-grade class utilized a 107-year-old window removed from the same remodel of a 1912 home to make faux stained glass, country chic hanging baskets, and repainted stained glass with translucent paint. The design was inspired by student sketches from Hendricks' geometry glass.
Students also aided in entertainment by giving an energetic HFS cheerleaders performance to set off the fun on Friday. DJ Coozan, the New Orleans band, the Sugar Shakers, and New Rougon Band with Parker James put dancers on their feet.
Fair, rides, and booths served up fun for all ages, especially when paired with hot fair food and a raffle.
