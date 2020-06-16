Live-PD, one of the highest-rated tv shows on basic cable, was canceled last week just shy of airing 300 episodes. A&E pulled Live PD in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. A&E and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the series, made the decision jointly.
The show featured deputies of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, who quickly became a fan-favorite, prompting the creation of a Facebook Fan Page for the local deputies.
“This is a critical time in our nation’s history, and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E said in a statement. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”
Dan Adams, one of Live PD’s hosts tweeted in response:
“Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”
The cancelation of Live PD came one day after Paramount Network discontinued arguable the most popular law enforcement docu-series of all time, Cops.
Fans raced to Twitter to applaud A&E’s decision to cancel Live PD in light of recent protests calling for a change and speaking on racial justice and police reform. Many individuals applaud the decision to cancel the show, while just as many expressed disappointment in the fact that the popular police-centric show would no longer air.
On the Live PD: West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Fan Page, members said they would miss seeing the WBR officers on their tv every weekend but understood the need for change.
