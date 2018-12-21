The West Baton Rouge "Oasis" Jazz Band performed at the Council on Aging Christmas dinner Thursday for more than 100 attendees served by law enforcement agencies including the Baker and Port Allen Police Departments.
Oasis started almost two and a half years ago and is mostly made up of current students or alumni of WBR schools. Each senior citizen who participated donated $5 so that half of the funds went to the band despite the band offering to play for free, said WBRCoA Executive Director Tommy Gordon. The other half was donated to WBRCoA for programs.
“They travel and get to represent West Baton Rouge Parish so this is to help,” WBRCoA’s Activity Coordinator Julie Jack said in appreciation on behalf of the council who hopes for the band’s return.
The dinner was for all WBR senior citizens said Port Allen City Councilman Carey Williams, however, the free ticketed Holiday Gala at the West Baton Rouge Community Center on the 20th was for Port Allen's elderly only.
Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn caught the fish at Bayou Sorrel that week and cleaned and cut the fish “until 1 a.m.” the night before with his son, Carlton. Fresh fish was cooked on site and volunteers served it with chicken, red beans and rice, potato salad, green beans and dessert. Several volunteers were locals who answered Dunn’s call for help through Facebook.
“We love to serve and we came here to serve,” Baker policeman Barnell L. Williams said who described Chief Dunn as an “awesome man.” Williams recalled an instance where the chief said, “I'm not hiring soldiers, I’m hiring servers.” Since becoming a police officer and a pastor, Williams has been a helping hand in his community, often participating in similar events.
The council provided gifts for lucky seniors whose names were hat-picked—but the Christmas surprises didn't stop there when an impromptu group of middle school carolers popped by to “just [spread] some Christmas joy,” said Port Allen Middle School principal Jessica Major.
“My leadership team and my Beta Club—we’ve been going around town tonight knocking on doors to Christmas carol and nobody's home because they're all here!” Major said, prompting laughter from the crowd.
“This is what we love to do,” Dunn said. “We got to see them smile—that's what it’s all about,” he said and looked admirably at the elders. “Y'all took good care of us [and] we’re gonna do all we can to take good care of y'all.”
