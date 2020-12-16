Many aspects of daily life have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a local 24-hour operation is working to keep the holidays as normal and safe as possible. There’s no option for reducing hours or shutting down the West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Facility.
The waiting room is adorned in holiday decorations - ornaments, paper-mache snowflakes, and good-natured references to the naughty list abound behind socially distanced chairs and an abundance of sanitary products.
What’s the protocol?
A pandemic presents challenging implications in a jail environment, where people are often in close direct contact with each other and share many of the same facilities. Chief of Corrections Steve Juge said his staff has been successful in effectively preventing and containing the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Juge estimates there have been a total of five isolated confirmed cases at the jail.
“There’s a lot we’re having to do differently, but we’re a 24 hour a day operation anyway,” Juge said. “It’s not a big stress on my employees. We’re doing the same things we always do.”
Some staff members have been relocated in a sense, as their primary job duty has shifted to ensuring cleanliness in the facility. They wipe door handles down multiple times a day and sanitize dorm rooms twice a day, Juge said. Once every ten days, incarcerated people are given a new mask, which they must wear when moving around the facility.
The nurses working in the medical facility triage incarcerated people before they enter the facility to ensure they are not carrying COVID-19. Those who are symptomatic or test positive are then sent to Angola, where the State Department of Corrections runs a quarantine ward.
“You want to try and get (infected inmates) out of your general population, so you don’t infect the rest of the population,” Juge said. “It’s had a huge effect on keeping the spread down because we’ve been able to get them out.”
Keeping in touch without contact
Typically, inmates would interact with their visitors either face-to-face through a metal grate. Those ineligible for contact visitation would talk over the phone with a glass partition between them. Now, both of those options are shut down and all visits are done digitally. Visitors sit in a separate, socially distanced room and communicate with their loved ones via Zoom. Even court appearances are done entirely digitally - a change Juge expects might stay.
While visits have taken on a whole new look and feel, the re-entry department has been affected the most by the pandemic. West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Center operates the only inmate re-entry program in the region and services East and West Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, Livingston, the Felicianas, Point Coupee, and Iberville parishes. The program, operated by Monica Butler, prepares inmates for reintroduction into society through educational programs. But with a stop on all transfers, the program size has decreased by two-thirds.
“We can’t reach all the people we want to reach because we can’t get them here,” Butler said. “They’ve stopped all transfers. We can’t even get them here.”
Butler and her fellow educators previously administered classes to up to 36 inmates at a time from facilities across the region. Since the pandemic began, inmates are not permitted to travel to prevent virus spread, meaning that only those inmates at West Baton Rouge Jail can attend the classes in person. Classroom sizes have shrunk to about 12 students.
Butler and her team are now experiencing the same problem many other teachers have since the pandemic started: no classroom environment. Butler’s students cover a wide range of education levels, and many require face-to-face, one-on-one teaching to learn effectively.
“Some of them may need a little bit more one on one, but with Zoom, we can’t really do that,” she said.
‘Tis the season of giving
During a typical year, the holiday season brings a higher volume of visitors, often those who have gifts. Juge does not expect this year to be much different, though the experience will not be the same. Offenders are allowed to receive certain goods during the holiday season, a tradition that will continue this year. Due to the preventative measures already in place, Juge said he has no concerns about the holiday gifts and visits.
Though celebrations are minimal in the Correctional Center during the holidays, some citizens make a point to bring the spirit of the holidays to the cellblocks. One such citizen is Councilwoman-elect Clerice “Clo” Lacy.
2020 marks Lacy’s seventh year organizing a gift drive for people incarcerated at the West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Facility. She started the gift drive in 2013 after an incident resulting in the incarceration of one of Lacy’s close family members. The 2013 campaign resulted in Christmas packages for ten inmates. Recent years have provided up to 25 inmates with gifts.
This year, West Baton Rouge Parish Library partnered with Lacy to provide a drop-off location for donations. All gifts are distributed by Warden Rhonda Alleman and Monica Butler, with priority given to the most indigent inmates.
