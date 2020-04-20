Mike Cataldo, the head medical technologist at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, drops blood out of a pipette and onto a test cassette that looks similar to a standard drug screening.
He drops a bit of solution into the buffer well, sets a timer for 10 minutes and waits.
The test is called the CoronaChek COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette and it detects both the infection and antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
With four seconds left on the timer, Cataldo checks the test - no lines except for one at the top in the control panel. The patient does not have coronavirus nor have they had it. A report goes out to the doctor within a few hours, as opposed to the swab test, which currently takes about four days to get back.
The CoronaChek test uses the same amount of blood - and quick finger prick to collect it - as a standard blood sugar test.
If a line appears only on IgM it means a person is acutely infected, or newly infected. If a line appears by both IgM and IgG it means a person is acutely infected and in the latter stages of infection and developing the antibodies necessary to fight off the infections. A line on just the IgG line means you had the infection and developed the antibodies to fight it off, though scientists aren’t sure whether or not this means you are immune to catching the same strain of coronavirus again.
“If you trust the test, it tells you what you need to know,” Mike Cataldo said. Currently, Cataldo believes this qualitative test is a valuable tool in the fight against this pandemic.
Cataldo is the first to admit the test is not perfect, mainly because it has no external controls.
External controls are the most complete control type which can be used and evaluates a lab's testing results by comparing them to those of similar laboratories.
There are a couple of other problems, too. The test results are still considered presumptive and should not be used solely to diagnose patients.
Like many tests for coronavirus, the CoronaChek test was temporarily approved and created much more rapidly due to the pandemic so laws and regulations surrounding the testing have been relaxed to expedite collections and results.
As a precaution, many doctors have been ordering the blood antibody test and reflexing the antigen swab test if the blood is negative.
The Prevost Memorial lab has administered about 100 blood tests since they began offering them on April 3.
Prevost Memorial has offered swab testing since April 3, and like testing at other facilities, a swab is taken, sealed and transported in liquid viral media to a commercial laboratory.
On every day but Sunday, the day’s tests are picked up around 4 p.m. by LabCorp - the lab handling most of the samples taken by Prevost Memorial Hospital. In the early days of COVID-19 testing, LabCorp took around 12-15 days to report results so the Prevost Memorial lab began sending samples to Specialty Diagnostics. The swabs take a two-day trip via FedEx to the Specialty Diagnostic lab in Monroe. It typically takes another two days for results to return.
Now that the testing log jam is clearing, tests are sent to either lab.
The swab tests are performed on sophisticated analyzers at the commercial laboratories.
However, a simpler molecular antigen swab test will eventually be performed at Prevost on their two Abbot (Alere i) analyzers, Hospital Director Vince Cataldo said.
The lab techs at Prevost Memorial are more than experienced and equipped to perform the test. It uses the same swabs and machinery as the flu and strep tests, but it does not use the same reagents.
The reagents needed for COVID-19 testing are tightly controlled and extremely limited. Every lab with Abbott equipment is asking for the same reagents right now.
According to the CDC, the International Reagent Resource (IRR) distributes most of the reagents to registered state and local public health labs, but in emergency situations like a pandemic, the CDC defers the decision to state public health labs.
This is one of the main reasons Prevost Memorial began using the CoronaCheck tests, because they can order them directly, take samples in their drive-thru and get the results back to doctors and patients within a few hours. The process can be done completely in-house.
State and public health officials have made it clear: data from testing is key to re-opening the state.
Better testing and contact tracing for people who have tested positive is going to be key to taking any steps to reduce restrictions on businesses, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
“We are going to move forward as quickly as we can, but with a balanced approach to preserving public health, which is critically important,” Edwards said.
Friday, Gov. Edwards announced the opening of a new, rapid testing site at a Walgreens in Harvey. It is one of just seven in the country and provides accurate results between 5 and 13 minutes, he said.
At the beginning of April, rapid testing became available at Ochsner but was only used in the emergency department to quickly determine how much personal protective equipment (PPE) would be needed and for patients needing chemotherapy or other treatments that might compromise their immune systems, chief medical officer Robert Hart said.
Since then, testing has expanded. The state has seen sharp increases in case numbers due to the growing amount of testing and a break in the logjam of getting results back from labs and into the hands of state authorities for confirmation. Louisiana remains a state with some of the highest number of tests completed per capita in the United States.
For Prevost Memorial, a critical access hospital, the CoronaChek cassette is the best option for providing quick answers to patients right now, even if they are presumptive.
The facility specializes in quick, emergency care and stabilization. Its critical access designation was created by Congress in 1997 in response to a string of rural hospital closures. The facility has less than 25 inpatient beds, is more than 35 miles from another hospital and most patients do not stay longer than overnight.
For more than 50 years, the hospital has offered help, guidance and answers for patients and their families. In the midst of a pandemic - they continue that mission.
The CoronaCheck blood test isn’t perfect but it’s “good until there’s something better” Cataldo said.
