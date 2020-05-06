The novel coronavirus pandemic could prove to be the end of the era of perusing library shelves for the perfect book according to West Baton Rouge Parish Library Director Tamie Martin.
The local branch has been a gathering place for patrons of all ages where they can get homework help, do genealogy research, participate in programs, and for all 87 years of its existence, browse and check out books.
On March 17, the library shut its doors to the public indefinitely. Now, after nearly two months of being closed, library staff are looking forward to a phased reopening.
The opening date is dependent on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to lift the stay home order. If the stay home order is lifted on May 15, the library will begin curbside service around May 25, Martin said.
“We will have to get supplies and procedures in place, so there will be some lag time,” she continued.
Once the stay home order is lifted, the WBRPL will begin offering curbside service, deliveries via the Bookmobile and contactless deliveries for shut-ins and the infirm.
Phase two of the reopening will allow people inside the building in a limited capacity with social distancing measures in place, such as one chair per table and more space between the computer work areas. Library regulars saw these measures put in place in March before the stay home order being issued.
The “new normal” for the local library will include less browsing and fewer gatherings, with options like grab-and-go collections and hosting book club meetings via Zoom.
“We know people aren’t going to be comfortable coming in to browse for quite some time,” Martin said.
Collection Manager Lauren Jung has spent much of her time working from home keeping up with purchasing the latest books while Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano, Youth Services Librarian Judy Boyce and Information Technology Manager Jerry Durden have worked on ramping up virtual programming. Bringing the library’s regular programming, like children’s storytime and resume writing help, to an online platform is no small feat.
A large part of Interiano’s job is helping people one-on-one with resumes, iPhone and iPads and filling out Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) forms. Now, he’s working to develop guides and FAQ sheets to pass out to reduce contact with others while still providing regular programs and assistance.
While the doors are closed, the library remains as open as possible. The wifi is still on and available for anyone willing to use it in the parking lot, residents can sign up for a library card via email and there are a couple of options for checking out books digitally.
Since October, the library has offered Hoopla, a digital media streaming service. Hoopla allows patrons to download digital books, tv shows, movies, audiobooks and music to their phone, tablet, computer and tv. The service has a rotating selection and everything is available to everyone at the same time. It’s like Netflix but for your local library, Maritn said.
Books are also available via OverDrive, which allows users to check out e-books, audiobooks and videos like they would from the library. Unlike Hoopla, OverDrive works the same way the traditional library does in that an item can only be checked out by one person at a time.
If you checked a book out before the stay home order, hang on to it, Martin said. The WBRPL has temporarily closed the book return and will waive all fines and accept returns when the library reopens.
The “new normal” on the horizon for the West Baton Rouge Parish Library feels anything but normal.
“The library is supposed to be a gathering place,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.