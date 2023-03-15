Have you registered for our Annual Awards Banquet next week? Most of us don’t have a good plan to celebrate accomplishments. Individuals and businesses tend to have an “on-to-the-next” mindset, as though it is contrary to productivity and efficiency to relish (even briefly!) reaching our objectives.
Nothing could be further from the truth! Celebration is an important opportunity to cement the lessons learned on the path to achievement, and to strengthen the relationships between people that make future achievement more plausible.
Back by popular demand, the Chamber is excited to welcome Small Business Administrator, Ted James, as one of our special guests at our awards banquet. Ted has been following our journey over the last year, and he is excited to present some of you with an award.
Being that this will be Pee-Wee’s last awards banquet as the official Parish President, we have a little something special planned for him as well! He has been a dedicated public servant to our community for almost 20 years, so we want to make sure we send him off in-style.
The food will be fantastic, and the company will be even better! We have a few more surprises up our sleeve that you don’t want to miss – trust me! Make sure you register today!
I look forward to seeing you all next week.
