Brady Perry’s coaching career did not culminate with a track championship, a trip to the state competition or even a single outdoor meet. Instead, it ended with a pandemic. His 40-year coaching career – 31 of those years at Brusly – came to a grinding halt Friday, March 13, when an executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards put the lid on the 2019-20 school year.
When May 22 rolled around, it marked a quiet end to his career, which included 19 years as head football coach and 31 years at the helm of Brusly’s track program. He was inducted into the Brusly Hall of Fame earlier this year.
What became Perry’s last working day began as a typical spring afternoon. The coaches and players boarded a bus for their first meet of the season on May 13. It is likely the shortest ride in the track team’s history.
“We had not yet left Brusly when we got the call to come back to school because the meet had been canceled,” Perry said.
Perry coached the indoor track team in several meets, but the outdoor season barely launched.
“The whole season went down the drain,” he said.
The pandemic put a damper on the end of Perry’s career, but it did not diminish the memories made at Brusly during his 31-year stay. A moment in a class he taught made him realize just how long he coached at BHS. “One of my students told me I coached her dad,” Perry said. “I asked his name, and she said it was Grover Harrison, my first player recruited by a college (Southern University).”
Norman LeJeune, Randal “Blue” Gay and Walter Williams – who played high school ball under Perry – played for LSU’s 2003 National Championship, as well as Super Bowl championship teams. Gay played for the New England Patriot team that won Super Bowl XXXIX and the New Orleans Saints team that claimed the franchise’s first-ever championship in Super Bowl XLIV. Williams played on the New England team that captured the championship in Super Bowl XXXVI. Dezaray Delmore, meanwhile, competed on the now-defunct New Orleans Voodoo arena football team. Delmore made a big mark in Perry’s career when he ran on a relay team that won first place the year Brusly won the Class 3A state title in 1995. Williams also competed on that team. It marked Perry’s first state championship and followed a district championship on the football team, which went 10-0 during the 1994-95 season.
It was a good year for Perry, who also married his wife, the former Judy Laurent, in 1994.
“She took all the credit for the success,” he joked. “She told me that’s what happens when you get married – and so I told her I should get married every year.”
Perry chalked his 100th win in football with a 14-12 win against archrival Port Allen on October 20, 2000. He coached against then-PAHS coach Gary Adkins in that game and several others during the years. Perry and Adkins – who died in September 2016 – became friends during their years together on the coaching staff of Bishop Sullivan (now St. Michael the Archangel).
Perry graduated as an all-star athlete in 1974 from Lee High School, lettering in football, basketball, baseball and track. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Delta State University. In 1980, Perry began his coaching career at St. John in Plaquemine, where he coached under Dale Weiner, who later led the football program at Catholic High of Baton Rouge.
Perry coached football and track. He led St. John in 1984 and reunited with Weiner at Trafton Academy (now The Dunham School), where he served as defensive coordinator. Perry joined Brusly after a one-year stint at Sullivan. It would mark his last change of schools during his career.
In an era when coaches keep the Samsonite close at hand, Perry’s 31-year stay at BHS went against the grain.
“With principal Walt Lemoine and Julie Mayeux (former coach and later assistant principal), I couldn’t ask for better bosses,” Perry said. “It’s hard to leave that school.”
He saw plenty of changes along the way, including the construction of a new stadium and the first-ever track – which came the same year the Panther boys won the state title. It also led to the start of the Red & Gold Relays, which have continued ever since.
Perry started track in fourth grade and became a standout in the pole vault competition, which fueled his love for coaching and working with other athletes.
“I’ll really miss being around kids,” Perry said. “When someone came out for track and the kid didn’t know what to do, I tried to get them to be a pole vaulter, and some even went to district and state.”
Throughout his career, he kept track of his clipboard, but resigned as Brusly’s head football coach in 2008. He never left the 10-yard line, though.
“I didn’t know where to stand … sidelines, bleachers, press box,” he said. “Eventually, I decided just to stay at the 10-yard line.”
His job descriptions changed over the years, but support from parents never wavered.
“I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said. “Anytime you’re in a small community, you’re going to have a lot of support from parents – especially when the team does well.”
Yet other aspects of the job continually changed. Workout sessions and training no longer stay within the season of the sport.
“Everyone works out in the summer now, whether it’s offseason or in-season,” Perry said. “When I first went to Brusly, I was handling strength, football, weight room and running – and now you have your own strength coach and trainer.”
While many athletes have set their sights on one sport, Perry said he always encouraged his football players to compete in other sports.
“Once you get out of high school, chances are you won’t do it in college since only the elite can play in college,” he said. “After high school, you may never have a chance to do it again.”
With retirement, Perry plans to do some things he could not do as much during his coaching career. He plans to spend more time with his mother, who is now 93. Perry will also stay busy around his home.
“My wife told me she has a few jobs lined up for me to make extra money if I get bored during retirement,” he joked. “Actually, I don’t have anything else lined up, other than to enjoy life.”
As much as he will miss coaching, Perry will not miss the commute from Baton Rouge to Brusly.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve crossed it – sometimes twice and three times a day – but I’ve spent a lot of time on that bridge, and I won’t miss it at all,” he said.
Other than the commute, Perry has no regrets.
“I was lucky to have some great coaches work with me and for me over the years, and I’m very thankful to all of them,” he said. “It’s been a great career.”
