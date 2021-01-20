83.7% report at least one staff case in most recent four-week period
The latest release of AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard depicts a worsening crisis from coast to coast, including Louisiana. In the four-week period ending December 20, 56.3% of nursing homes in the state reported residents with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 83.7% with at least one staff member diagnosed.
In Louisiana, the rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes have more than doubled. From November 23 to December 20, Louisiana nursing homes had:
· 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, up from 456 in the previous four-week period
· 175 COVID-19 deaths, up from 70
· 1,146 new staff COVID-19 cases, up from 476
Shortagesof personal protective equipment (PPE) have declined slightly over the same period, from 17.4% of nursing homes without a one-week supply to 15.5% Meanwhile, staffing shortages remain a concern, with 31.0% of facilities reporting a shortage in the most recent dashboard, and little change going back to June 2020.
