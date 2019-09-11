The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with medical personnel responded to an accident at a hunting camp in West Baton Rouge along I-10 last Thursday.
Upon the arrival of the first responders, John Love, 66, of Abbeville, was located and pronounced dead as a result of a large lawnmower he had been working on fell on him.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident but believe it to have been an accident.
Family members are requesting privacy as they grieve their loss.
