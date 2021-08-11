The fourth spike of coronavirus has triggered the cancellation of two major southern Louisiana festivals, but the longtime Plaquemine tradition remains intact on the autumn slate.
The International Acadian Festival will roll on Oct. 22-24 at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park, which has been the host site of the event for last several years.
The event will roll, barring any unforeseen circumstances that could lead to cancellation of the fall tradition, said Steve Smith, speaking on behalf of Knights of Columbus Council No. 970.
“It’s on, so far,” he said. “Unless the governor changes anything, we are moving forward with it.”
The “temporary” mask mandate imposed last week by Gov. Edwards applies only to indoor activities. Most of the festival activities are held outdoors, and in an open-air facility.
The announcement to move forward with the event comes after word Sunday of cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival for the second consecutive year. The event has been rescheduled for spring.
Closer to Iberville Parish, the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival, scheduled for later this month, has also been put on the backburner due to the COVID outbreak.
The 2020 International Acadian Festival was canceled last year for the first time since its inception in 1969, when it was billed as “The Cajun Festival.”
The Acadian Festival includes rides, food, live music, vendor booths and many other festivities. The arrival of Evangeline held the week before the festival along Bayou Plaquemine.
The announcement of the 2021 Evangeline will be made this Saturday (Aug. 14).
