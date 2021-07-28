At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, a five-car accident occurred on Southbound La. 1 resulting in one overturned vehicle.
Port Allen police are investigating the incident. The male driver presumed to have caused the accident while swerving is now in route to the hospital. Blood levels indicate high sugar, but a Port Allen police officer on the scene reported he did not smell alcohol.
At this time, the driver seems to have been affected by a diabetic health issue. He was the only person to be transported to hospital. There were no casualties on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.