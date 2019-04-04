For the second year in a row, Addis claimed a spot in the list of Louisiana’s top ten safest cities, according to a study by SafeWise.
Addis claimed the fifth place spot on the list. Last year, Niche, a similar data analyzation website, named Addis the third safest city in the state.
The booming town north of Brusly boasts the lowest property crime rate on the list, a mere 0.
Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson attributes the low crime rate to proactive patrols. Officers complete mandatory patrols and nightly patrols through the city. When surrounding towns and cities report vehicle robberies, officers increase nightly patrols as a prevention measure, Anderson said.
“I can’t take the credit for it, it’s my officers that do diligent patrol,” he said.
The violent crime rate per 1,000 is 1.76. According to Niche, the only violent crimes reported in Addis are assaults, which remain well below the national average. No murders, rapes or robberies were reported in the data used to calculate the safety rankings by Niche and SafeWise.
SafeWise and Niche use the most up-to-date FBI crime data, which local police report annually. The information used for the 2019 list of Louisiana’s safest cities is from 2017.
Minden, Louisiana ranked the safest city with a violent crime rate of 0.64 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 17.04 per 1,000. Other local cities ranked in the top 25 include St. Gabriel at 16, Denham Springs at 19 and Plaquemine at 23.
