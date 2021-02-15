UPDATE: The shelter has been closed due to Entergy restoring power to affected areas and no citizens currently utilizing the shelter.
Due to power outages, West Baton Rouge Parish Government will open the Addis Community Center as a temporary shelter at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
The following rules will be in place:
- Bring your own medical supplies, food, pillows and blankets as none will be provided
- Bring and wear a face mask
- Practice social distancing
The Addis Community Center is located at 7520 LA-1 in Addis. Please use caution when traveling to the center as roads are still iced over in many areas.
