An Addis man faces a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot a Plaquemine man Friday afternoon, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Vicimin Stevens, 39, was arrested for the shooting death of Donald Ray Brown, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.
The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Folse Street, just off Bayou Road.
Stevens allegedly used a shotgun in the slaying.
“He (Stevens) told us that this guy had been picking on him and picking on him, and he had enough,” Stassi said.
Stevens had an extensive criminal record, the sheriff said.
Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Stevens is in custody at the Iberville Parish Jail.
Bond has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.