The town of Addis earned recognition as the safest city in Louisiana from SafeWise, a home security and safety research company. It’s the third year in a row the West Baton Rouge town has been named among the top five safest cities in the state.

The town boasts of the lowest property crime rate in the state for three years in a row, which propelled it to the top of the list, according to SafeWise.

Addis’ violent crime rate is slightly above the average of the top five safest cities in the state. Last year, the town reported seven violent crimes.

Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson attributes the town’s low property crime rate and success in safety to regular patrolling by officers and “smart growth.”

SafeWise uses property and violent crime data from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program and a proprietary research report to rank cities and towns in each state. According to Safewise, Addis had no reported property crimes in 2019 and 2020, which helped the small town launch from the number five spot last year to number one.

The 0.0 property crime rate does not necessarily mean that no crime has occurred, according to Lead Tech and Safety Reporter for SafeWise, Rebecca Edwards. The FBI UCR has a threshold for crime - so petty thefts and misdemeanors often are not included in the data, Edwards said.

For example, stealing items out of an unlocked car would not be considered a property crime, but stealing the car would.

“The FBI UCR data is just one way that cities report crime statistics, and we know that it may differ from other reports a city or police department submits. But, to make sure that we’re comparing apples to apples, we’ve chosen to use this data as the basis of our safest cities reporting,” Safewise’s methodology report states.

The town’s tax base has grown considerably in the last decade thanks to an influx of new residents coming to work as industrial facilities continue to expand. This has helped bolster the efforts of the Addis Police Department, Anderson said.

Last year the department welcomed its first K-9 unit and department veteran Chris Graves became Addis’ first motorcycle patrolman. The K-9 unit assists with drug arrests and motorcycle patrol supports traffic enforcement.

“It’s just as much the people of Addis as it is the police department,” Anderson said.

Violent crimes such as homicides are rare occurrences for the small town, which has a population of about 5,500 and a median income nearly $20,000 higher than the state average.

Violent crime tends to be lower in areas with a higher median income, Edwards says, as there is often less competition for resources.

The violent crime rate averaged 1.6 per thousand residents for 2019 and 2020, down from 3.1 in 2018.

Last year, seven violent crimes were reported in Addis, which were three robberies and four aggravated assaults. In this case, a robbery is a "person-to-person theft" such as pickpocketing or mugging someone, Edwards explained.

While violent crime is low, the ability of the Addis Police Department to properly investigate homicides has come into question by prosecutors.

In 2013, Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton partly blamed the Addis Police Department for the inability to indict anyone in the death of Addis resident Sandra Rinaudo, which Dr. Michael Cramer of the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office ruled a homicide. Cramer cited evidence from the autopsy to determine her cause of death as a result of “multiple traumatic injuries.” Clayton said a lack of evidence developed by investigators left the case unable to be prosecuted.

Earlier this year, Chief Anderson again clashed with an autopsy report by the WBR Coroner’s Office.

Earlier this year, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tircuit was found dead in his home and while the Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide from asphyxiation, Chief Anderson has remained steadfast that no crime occurred since the day the investigation began.

“There’s no evidence of foul play,” he said Thursday. “But it is still being actively investigated.”

Anderson said the FBI is investigating Tircuit’s death because “they are more knowledgable about sex crimes.”

Anderson said his department is working with the FBI and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to “rule out foul play first.”

“It’s our position in a situation like this that we investigate it like a homicide until it’s proven not to be,” Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said in a previous interview regarding the investigation. “We’re not going to leave one stone unturned.”