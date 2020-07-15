LA Chief Executive Board
From left to right: 
(on phone) Secretary/Treasurer Chief Mario Brown of White Castle PD, President Chief Bryan Zeringue of Thibodaux PD
1st Vice President Chief Tommy Clark of Grambling PD,
Sgt at Arms Chief Chris Wilrye of Westlake PD, Chief Ricky Anderson of Addis PD, Past President Chief David Anderson of Carencro PD.

Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson was elected to serve as Second Vice President of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.