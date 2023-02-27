The Addis Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Authorities say Lacy Webre, 16, was last seen by her guardian on Feb. 23 in River Boat Trailer Park in Addis.
According to her guardian, Webre was last seen wearing a hoodie with grey leggings and Reebok shoes. She is 5'5" and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on the Webre's whereabouts should contact Detective Allen with the Addis Police Department at 225-687-2222 or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 225-382-5200. or dial 911.
