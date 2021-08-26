Many towns and cities will likely question the accuracy of the 2020 census based on population decrease over the last 10 years, but it’s a different story for Addis.
Estimated figures that show a population of 7,805 are probably overestimated, according to Addis Mayor David Toups.
Toups said he does not dispute that the municipality has grown considerably and that it’s now a city. But he’s not sure population has more than doubled over the last decade.
“I think the census ten years ago was lacking, and I think it was around 5,000 based on building permits ten years ago when they had us at 3,593,” he said. “So, right now, it looks almost like we doubled in size. That’s possibly right, but some of those numbers were probably not counted.”
The advancement to a city continues a surge in population over the last 50 years on the south end of the parish.
The population was less than 1,000 in the 1970s when Addis was classified as a village. Its growth elevated to a town by 1980.
Annexation played a large part of the growth.
The seeds for growth came from state and federal funding to expand sewer infrastructure as part of a project spearheaded by then-Mayor Carroll Bourgeois.
“All we did was grow into what was annexed,” Toups said. “We’re down to the last couple of filings at Sugar Mill Subdivision, and after that we will level out and it will be somebody else who grows.”
Aside from proximity to petrochemical industries and commuters to Baton Rouge, much of the growth is attributed to the school system.
“It’s another one the driving forces, especially the new Brusly High School that the citizens of West Baton Rouge money elected to put back into the system and investments of our kids,” Toups said. “The new BHS is like a little junior college campus, and the other schools have had updates and renovations.”
The infrastructure investment played a big role in a smooth growth pattern, Toups said.
“We’re proud of what we have, we try to make sure the infrastructure we put in is top notch,” he said. “Our experience in the growth has set us up to have good facilities in the future.
“We’re doing what we can to make sure the infrastructure stays up to par in terms of quality and doing something we all can be proud of,” Toups said. “With the intracoastal being done and the 415 interchange, that will also make life a little easier.”
Toups is in his third term, and ninth year as mayor.
CLARIFICATION
The totals in the census story last week were estimated populations. According to official from Brusly Town Hall, the population is 2,580 according to figures they received from the U.S. Census Bureau.
