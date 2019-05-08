As the town of Addis continues to grow, so will its police force. The Addis Police Department will soon add a motorcycle patrol officer and a K-9 to its team.
The Addis Town Council unanimously approved both requests by Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson during the May Town Council meeting.
Chris Graves will become the first motorcycle patrol officer for the Town of Addis in approximately two months, Chief Anderson said. Graves has worked as a patrol officer with Addis PD for several years and rides a Harley Davidson in his spare time. Graves will begin patrol following certification.
Motorcycle patrol will be strictly used for traffic enforcement, Chief Anderson said. Once Graves begins patrols on the bike, the department will hire another officer to take over his former duties.
The Town Council also approved the addition of a four-legged officer to assist with drug arrests. The past four months of arrest reports show between 20 and 30 drug arrests in the area.
Chief Anderson expects the addition of a K-9 to the team to help make more significant drug arrests. Addis PD is still in the early phases of acquiring a canine, and no timeline was available on when the furry officer will begin duty.
