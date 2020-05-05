Town of Addis Logo (1)
The Addis Town Council will hold its regularly scheduled Town Council meeting for May via Zoom on Wednesday, May 6 beginning at 6 p.m. 

The link to join via computer, tablet or smartphone is:

https://www.gotomeet.me/townofaddis/addis-town-council-meeting-may-6-2020

Or you can dial-in using the phone number 1 (571) 317-3122

The access code is 224-243-981

Public comments pertaining to agenda items must be submitted via email to jsimpson@addisla.org at least one hour before the meeting begins to be read during the meeting. 

