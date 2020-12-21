The Addis Town Council discussed government employee raises, restrictions on load limits for semis, and both the general and sewer budgets during the final meeting of 2020 on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The meeting marked Councilmen Wilson “Hook” Cazes and Tate Acosta’s final meetings of their respective careers. Cazes served on Addis Council for 28 years, while Acosta served for eight.
General Budget
This year’s budget appears deceptively unbalanced, according to the Mayor and the Town Council. Projected revenues and expenditures for 2021 are $3,220,360 and $6,368,050 respectively. The council ascribed this imbalance to the beginning of their plans to construct a new community center and conservative tax revenue estimations.
The proposed all-in-one town hall and community center would house all of the current facilities of the town hall and police station. The council has set aside $900,000 for the project. Development of the project is expected to begin in 2021.
Some concerns remain about the current town hall’s infrastructure and the work needed to maintain it. The current structure leaks when it rains, and there are concerns about the building’s foundation.
The council explained the relatively low revenues resulting from a conservative estimation of Sales Tax values, a standard practice. The council also recognized the upcoming reevaluation of the ten-year Sales Tax for the area as a result of the 2020 Census. Revenues will also be affected by the upcoming construction of an Amazon Plant in the Port Allen area.
The council is also planning more drainage improvements than in the past, totaling close to $250,000.
“The budget is cut in half from what was initially projected, and we’re proceeding with caution,” Mayor David Toups said.
LeBlanc submitted a motion to approve which was seconded by Kevin LeBlanc.
Sewer Enterprise Fund Budget
Projected values for sewer enterprises are $1,086,000 revenues and $1,417,350 expenditures. Much of the revenues came from impact fees paid to the city by developers for the Sweetwater and Sugar Mill apartments.
Expenditures outweigh revenues due to planned purchases of capital upgrades to the sewage infrastructure. Those purchases include five pump stations to help with drainage and sewage and emergency generators for several pump stations.
Councilman LeBlanc submitted a motion to approve the budget as is, which was seconded by Councilwoman Kelley.
Government Employee Raises
After some deliberation, the council agreed to raise government employees’ salaries by 4% this year to mirror cost of living increases. The council initially debated whether to institute a uniform salary increase above the normal cost of living increases but dropped the idea in favor of a merit-based approach.
Councilmembers reasoned that while all employees deserve their salaries increased to match inflation, further salary increases should be based on merit and promotions. The council also stated this approach would save money for the town. Councilman Acosta submitted a motion to approve with the Council voting unanimously in favor.
Load Limits
The council unanimously decided to amend the town ordinance governing load limits for 18-wheelers, semis, and other large trucks to disallow those carrying loads greater than 80,000 lbs to operate on any roadway within the corporate limits of the Town of Addis. All axle weights must meet load limits set by State Police.
Trucks wishing to pass through the town will be required to use First Street. Councilman “Rusty” Parish submitted a motion to approve the amendment, which was seconded by Councilwoman Rhonda Kelley.
