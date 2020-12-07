Longtime Councilman Recognized
State Representative Jeremy LaCombe presented Addis Councilman Wilson “Hook” Cazes with an award commending him for his 28 years of service on the Addis Town Council during the Dec. 2 meeting. The meeting was Cazes’ last as a sitting Councilman.
And Other Matters
The Town Council approved upgrades to 13 town vehicles that will help with roadway improvements. The technology by Roadway Management Technologies collects data on road quality as the cars are driven, which can be used to decide the priority of road repairs in the future.
The council introduced an ordinance to pay some Planning and Zoning Commission members a per-diem. Commissioners not holding another elected or appointed public office to be paid per-diem compensation of up to $50 per meeting. Commissioners are traditionally pro bono, although the state legislature revised statutes in 2015 to allow for compensation for qualifying commissioners.
Lastly, The Council discussed the parish’s planned flushing and scouring of all hydrants and water lines in the south portion of the parish to halt brown water arising in some residents' homes. The flushing will likely give water a brown or reddish tint, though it will still be safe for consumption and bathing.
The flushes will occur from Dec. 7 through Dec. 21, and will begin at wells near the Intracoastal Canal and work towards the south end of the parish line.
