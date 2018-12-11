The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening ceremony for Serena’s, the Lebanese restaurant in the Benedetto’s Shopping Center on Monday, Dec. 10.
Serena’s owner Asad Qasem has served West Baton Rouge for 13 years as the owner of Las Palmas in Brusly.
Qasem said he is thankful for the opportunity to expand and continue serving the people of West Baton Rouge at the grand opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.