A West Baton Rouge native and Plaquemine native teamed up to bring Addis a new restaurant option - The Jambalaya Stop. The jambalaya restaurant opened Tuesday, Sept. 22, but people excitedly arrived in the parking lot looking for lunch on Monday, co-owner Landon Becnel said.
Becnel and Ethan Lopez decided to bring jambalaya, gumbo and plenty of sides to Addis for their first joint business venture. The dynamic duo bring different perspectives to the business. Lopez recently retired from a career with a local chemical plant and Becnel is launching his with the business venture.
The two planned to open shop earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a wrinkle in those plans. Despite their excitement, they didn’t rush.
“We were patient. We didn’t want to rush anything,” Becnel said.
When a vacancy opened at the shopping center in Addis, the two knew it was the perfect opportunity. They look forward to serving lunch and dinner in Addis, with family size buckets also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.