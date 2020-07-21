After more than a year of construction, the new West Baton Rouge animal shelter is quietly celebrating its grand opening by moving adoptable dogs and cats into the 2,5000 square-foot facility.
The staff patiently awaits a public unveiling of the facility with a formal ribbon-cutting, though a date is not yet set due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Although we can’t do the big ribbon-cutting we want to do right now, we wanted to give people a sneak peek,” WBR Animal Control Superintendent George Bragg said.
The new facility will house adoptable dogs, cats and kittens once they have been vaccinated, micro-chipped and spayed or neutered. In the previous building, there was not enough room to separate adoptable animals from those being investigated or held for other reasons, which had an impact of their adaptability and the comfort of visitors looking to add a furry friend to their family, Bragg said.
The former building will be used for holding animals involved in animal control cases and as an administrative office area for Animal Control officers to complete paperwork. The new facility has administrative offices, which staff moved into in the fall of 2019.
It also boasts of seven play yards and seven outdoor kennels, providing areas for dogs to play and potential adopters to meet and greet them in a more natural environment. Fencing for the play yards was made possible by a $5,000 grant from Dow Chemical, which also encourages employees to volunteer at the shelter throughout the year.
While in Phase 2 of reopening, the shelter remains closed to all volunteers, but residents are able to assist by fostering animals.
“We love our volunteers and we really need them,” Bragg said.
The public unveiling will have to wait, but the adoptable animals are already calling the facility home, for now.
