Louisiana’s Commercial Rehabilitation Tax Credit, better known as the State Historic Tax Credit (HTC), is set to expire this year unless House Bill 4 passes in this year’s special legislative session. The bill extends the sunset of the program to 2028.
The bill passed in the House and is in review by the Senate revenue and fiscal committee.
Port Allen became a Cultural District nearly a year ago thanks to a push by the West Baton Rouge Museum. The designation provides a 20 percent tax credit for renovation expenses on historic buildings. It also provides an exemption from local sales taxes for proceeds received from the sale of original, one-of-a-kind works of art within the district.
The HTC bolsters the appeal of revitalization efforts. Locally, it made the D’Agostino Building a “more appealing preservation project for the developer,” West Baton Rouge Museum Director Angelique Bergeron said.
The city is working to have the building added to the National Historic Register, which under House Bill 16 would retain the current HTC and add a state HTC of 30 percent for renovation expenses from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2026, with a project cap of $750,000.
The Port Allen Community Development Committee is finalizing its nomination to send to the National Park Service for consideration, Community Development Coordinator Rose Roche said.
The WBR Museum is applying for the credit for renovations to its main building, including electrical upgrades, insulation and paint.
Since 2002, the State Historic Tax Credit has led to the rehabilitation of 1,322 buildings across Louisiana, triggering more than $4 billion in private investment in Louisiana’s historic downtowns and cultural districts, according to Preserve Louisiana. Half of all projects receiving the credit were smaller than $500,000 in total costs, demonstrating that the HTC is fundamentally a small business incentive.
