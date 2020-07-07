Over the weekend, authorities arrested and charged one adult and three juveniles connected to a string of local car burglaries that occurred earlier this year.
On Friday, July 3, police charged Lekelvin Batiste, 18 of Port Allen, with one count of accessory after the fact to simple burglary and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in the commission of a felony. Batiste is believed to be the ring leader of the vehicle burglary operation, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said.
Authorities arrested two juveniles on Friday and one self-surrendered on Monday, July 6, after fleeing from the scene on July 3. Per Louisiana law, the names of the juveniles accused of crimes will not be published.
Police executed three search warrants and seized three stolen guns, a stun-gun, 11 pistol magazines, a 50-round .40 caliber drum magazine, a full-face costume mask, two bags of marijuana, clear plastic packaging material, a clip of money with three $10 bills marked “For Motion Picture Purposes,” several mobile phones and a digital scale from his residence and vehicle. Two of the guns found were reported stolen from East Baton Rouge Parish. The serial number on the third gun has an obliterated serial number.
The investigation is ongoing and new suspects are being developed, according to Chief Brown. Batiste and others may face pending charges related to vehicle burglaries, firearm theft and trafficking, narcotics trafficking and identity theft.
The Port Allen Police Department continues to work with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Port Allen community.
Authorities encourage residents to continue being vigilant about locking vehicles, removing valuable items from cars and reporting crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.