The West Baton Rouge Parish Council voted 6-3 to keep the statue of Henry Watkins Allen in Heroes Plaza across the street from the parish courthouse on Thursday, July 9.
Councilman Chris "Fish" Kershaw, who made the substitute motion to keep the statue in its current location, cited a need to collect more data and figure out logistics of the relocation prior to making a decision.
The statue is a Black-White issue and a conversation that needs to be had, Kershaw said.
"Let's not hide behind the statue," he continued.
The proposal was placed on the council's agenda 13 days prior to the meeting. Since then, Council Chairman said he received about 10 phone calls daily from constituents with concerns and opinions regarding its relocation.
"To me, WBR doesn't have a problem," Allain said. "I really don't see a problem with race, and I feel like this could drive a wedge in the community."
The council's decision fell along racial lines. The three Black Parish Council members voted against keeping it and the six White council members voted in favor of the statue remaining in Heroes Plaza.
Dozens of people, including residents of West Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, showed up to the West Baton Rouge Community Center, with 16 people addressing the council during the public comment period. Seven spoke in favor of relocation and nine others spoke in favor of keeping the statue at Heroes Plaza.
Packed house tonight at the WBR Community Center. Parish Council will vote on a proposal to relocate the Henry Watkins Allen statue in Heroes Plaza to the WBR Museum. I’ll be live-tweeting the discussion if you want to follow along. pic.twitter.com/KU1FlGaj6n— Bre (@BtheJournalist) July 9, 2020
Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee presented a resolution in support of relocating the statue, which was unanimously passed by the City Council during yesterday's meeting.
"For the statue to be destroyed or vandalized would have been very vengeful. For it to be removed properly is justice and freedom. And for the statue to move to the museum is equality," Clerice Lacy Carter told the council. Carter and Shelton Berry, who started a petition to have the statue relocated, led a peaceful march through Port Allen two weeks ago to call for the relocation of the statue.
Proponents of keeping the statue at Heroes Plaza said its relocation would be erasing history and set a precedent for arguments to be made for renaming schools, streets and the city of Port Allen.
Randy Jarreau, a lifelong Erwinville resident, spoke of Allen's work to restore the state while It was ravaged by the Civil War.
"...Few people have done as much as Allen for the state of Louisiana. If you were in Louisiana and in need, Allen was your man," Jarreau said. "If you were poor, he gave you money free, whether you were black or white. Why would anyone want to remove a statue of such a man?"
The West Baton Rouge Parish Council's decision to keep the statue at Heroes Plaza comes as towns and cities across the state and nation are grappling with similar choices.
Last month, protesters in New Orleans took matters into their own hands and removed a bust of former slave owner John McDonough, rolling it into the Mississippi.
On July 6, The East Feliciana Police Jury voted to keep a Confederate statue in front of the parish courthouse in a vote split among 5 White and 3 Black jurors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.