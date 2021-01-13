On Friday, January 15, Capital Drive and Ernest Wilson Drive going to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge will have alternating lane closures in both directions. This road closure is needed to tie in the asphalt pavement to the railroad crossings. During this closure, flaggers will be present to guide traffic through the work zone.
Alternating lane closure in both directions at Port of Greater Baton Rouge Friday
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- WBR Museum commemorates 25th anniversary of Rose Roche’s reign as Queen Zulu
- Alternating lane closure in both directions at Port of Greater Baton Rouge Friday
- The Postscript by Carrie Classon:My treat bag
- Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Wednesday, Jan. 13
- Lt. Gov. Nungesser announces National Park Foundation grant to develop culturally-responsive, digital field trips to New Orleans Jazz Museum
- President Trump approves Major Disaster Declaration due to Hurricane Zeta
- “Living Memory” Coming to the Firehouse Gallery
- Quarantine 15? Addis among the fittest cities in Louisiana reveals study
Most Popular
Articles
- City Council Coverage: Proposed relief for local bar owners, PAPD promotions to be voted on next week
- National Guard COVID-19 testing sites open for Baton Rouge region
- Louisiana releases list of COVID-19 vaccination locations
- LDH announces COVID vaccine now available to 102 more providers
- PAHS battles through foul trouble, takes down Liberty 75-69
- ARREST REPORT
- Quarantine 15? Addis among the fittest cities in Louisiana reveals study
- Former police chief accused of theft from Port Allen Walmart
- Lady Panthers build lead, hold on for win over Port Allen
- President Trump approves Major Disaster Declaration due to Hurricane Zeta
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Louisiana residents age 70 and older can begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations Monday (1)
- Louisiana residents age 70 and older can begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations Monday (1)
- FCC auction to bring broadband to 420 sites across West Baton Rouge (1)
- Louisiana releases list of COVID-19 vaccination locations (1)
- River City Jazz Masters (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.