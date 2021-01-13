DOTD Logo

On Friday, January 15, Capital Drive and Ernest Wilson Drive going to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge will have alternating lane closures in both directions. This road closure is needed to tie in the asphalt pavement to the railroad crossings. During this closure, flaggers will be present to guide traffic through the work zone.

