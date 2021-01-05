Beginning on Thursday, January 7, Capital Drive and Ernest Wilson Drive going to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge will have alternating lane closures in both directions. These roads will be closed from Thursday, January 7th to Friday, January 8th. This road closure is needed to tie in the asphalt pavement to the railroad crossings. During this closure, flaggers will be present to guide traffic through the work zone.
Drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
