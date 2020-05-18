DOTD announced that there will be alternating ramp closures from LA 415 Northbound to US 190 Westbound and US 190 Eastbound to LA 415 Southbound, from the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, May 29.
These closures are needed for paving operations.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
