The Louisiana State Police have upgraded the Level II Child Endangerment Alert to an Amber Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are requesting assistance in locating two white males, Kaesyn Heck, an 8 year old white male, and Jax Matthews, a 4 year old white male. Kaesyn is approximately 5ft. tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is approximately 3 ½ ft. tall and 45 pounds. Both Kaesyn and Jax are blonde headed and have “crew cut” style haircuts. Both children are missing and were last seen from their father’s home at 41598 River Rd. Ponchatoula LA. Jax Matthews was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.
The children were in the vehicle when it was stolen from the residence. The vehicle is 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Louisiana plate 153AFD. The vehicle is Maroon in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is also unknown.
Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.