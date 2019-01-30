Commander of the American Legion Post 160 in Port Allen, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall 3785 in Addis and highly decorated Vietnam veteran Claude Crawford passed away at the age of 69 on Friday, Jan. 25.
Crawford, a Plaquemine resident, was honored as the Grand Marshall in the 2017 West Baton Rouge Parish Veteran’s Parade. He entered the U.S. Army in February of 1968.
He was a trained field radio repairman, medic and linguist before he became a Green Beret. He served four tours, earning a Silver Star, two Purple Hearts and five Bronze Star medals.
After serving a decade at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and in Germany, Crawford was honorably discharged.
See his obituary here for more information.
