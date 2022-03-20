The Louisiana Army National Guard’s only known American Samoan officer, 1st Lt. Taulagaola Uta’i (OO-TAH-EE) from Vatia, American Samoa, stands (second from left) with fellow Pacific Islander graduates following her graduation from Basic Officer Leader Course at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, in 2018. Uta’i currently serves as the logistical sustainment officer for 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) in Baton Rouge, La.