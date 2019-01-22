The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir partnered with the New Poplar Grove Baptist Church to host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 21.
The celebration has brought churches in West Baton Rouge together for more than two decades. Each year, congregations come together for a time of praise with song, dance and services on King’s legacy as a dreamer and preacher.
This year, Rev. James Morrise of Rose Hill Church in Port Allen preached on Martin, the Dreamer. Rev. Shedrick Winfield of the Fisher of Men Tabernacle Church in Port Allen spoke about Martin, the Preacher. Dancers for Christ from Israelite Missionary Baptist Church in Brusly performed following a message from Kevin Lawrence.
West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir president Betty J. Dunn organized the event and has for several years. In the audience were local officials such as Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, Port Allen City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence, Parish Council members Charlene Gordon and Barry Hugghins, and the West Baton Rouge Parish Ministers Conference.
