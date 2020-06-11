Mayor Richard Lee announced the cancelation of the annual July 4 celebration on the levee in an effort to continue social distancing measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Department funds the event each year and decided to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WBRZ still plans to show the fireworks on the levee via livestream, Mayor Lee said.
