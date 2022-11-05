The annual Veterans on Parade hosted by the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau will roll on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.
This traditional Port Allen parade was the first parade honoring veterans in south Louisiana and is a tribute to all veterans who have served and all military who are currently serving our country.
Placement on floats will be made available in advance for any veteran wishing to ride in the parade. For anyone wishing to watch the parade, the West Baton Rouge Museum will open early at noon for parade goers to step inside for tours while waiting for the parade’s arrival.
For veterans who would like to watch the parade, a special covered seating area will be available on the lawn of the West Baton Rouge Museum. The general public is also welcome to line the street in front of the museum or watch the parade from our grounds.
The parade will conclude at the West Baton Rouge Museum with a special Veterans Memorial Ceremony honoring all veterans and the 2022 Parade Grand Marshals.
Following the ceremony, all visitors and special guests will be invited to enjoy a reception and an exhibit featuring personal military artifacts belonging to the 2022 Grand Marshals, Henry Russell Eidson, Jr., Harold C. Hill, Jr. “Coley”, and Calvin Howard McClinton, Sr.
The parade, tours, ceremony and festivities that follow are FREE and open to the public.
For more information on the parade, how to get involved, or to make donations, contact the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau at 225-344-2920 or lwebre@wbrcvb.com.
For more information about West Baton Rouge Museum, call 225-336-2422 or visit www.WestBatonRougeMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.