Louisiana faces another threat as Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast as a hurricane late Wednesday.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible in parts of southeast Louisiana. Forecasters expect Zeta to make landfall as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.
At press time Tuesday, West Baton Rouge Parish is not among the parishes listed with a tropical storm, surge or hurricane watches or warnings.
The NHC said Zeta could produce flash flooding across portions of the Deep South and then across portions of the Mid-Atlantic through Friday morning.
If Zeta continues on its forecasted path, it will be the fifth named storm of 2020 to make landfall in the state, breaking the record for the most hurricanes to make landfall since record-keeping began in 1851 according to state climatologist Barry Keim. There is still one month left in the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30. However, storms can form at any time.
