A man found apparently shot to death this morning in Port Allen was identified by police as community activist Larry Profit.
Officers with the Port Allen Police Department’s Chief Esdron Brown said police were called to Profit’s home on Avenue A around 8 a.m. Thursday.
A passerby noticed a body between two vehicles in Profit’s front yard and reported it to the police, who immediately responded.
Lt. Kendra Wisham said they are not certain of the time of Profit’s shooting but neighbors told police today they heard sounds like gunshots around midnight last night.
“The investigation is in its very early stages,” she said.
Brown said there are no suspects at this time but the investigation is intense to find the shooter. One source said every available officer was on the scene by noon. Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are working on the investigation as well.
Profit had frequently attended City Council meetings to speak out against crime in the city and he was at Wednesday’s meeting for that reason.
As the investigation continues and more information becomes available, this article will be update accordingly.
“I don’t know of any reason why anyone would want to hurt Mr. Profit,” said another community activist who asked not to be identified. “He never did anything to anybody. I’m just stunned by his death.”
