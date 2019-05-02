The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect accused of robbing the Minnow's Chevron on Lobdell Hwy. at gunpoint on Sunday, April 14.
Thanks to numerous tips from the public, the WBRSO arrested and charged Traveon Scott, 20, with armed robbery. Authorities said Scott lives across the street from the Chevron station.
Once detectives identified Scott, family members encouraged him to turn himself in, authorities said.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department issued a thank-you to the public for help with finding the suspect.
