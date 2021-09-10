The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of the large accident on 1-10 eastbound near the Mile 145 post that occurred Sept. 9
“I can confirm that the man killed in the crash yesterday was Timothy Achee, 29, of Metairie. He was returning home after evacuating to Houston for Hurricane Ida,” said Major Zack Simmers.
Countless people left Louisiana to seek refuge from the destruction Hurricane Ida’s forecast predicted, many flocking westward to Texas.
“Jack Duff III, of Mobile, Alabama was driving the 18-wheeler that crashed into stopped traffic, causing the fire and the nine-car pile-up,” Simmers said. “He’s been arrested on negligent homicide, six counts of vehicular injury and careless operation.”
