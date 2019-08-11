ARREST REPORT
WEEK OF JULY 29, 2019 – AUGUST 4, 2019
Dervin Ricard, 32, 23923 Jackson St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Michael Miller, 42, 3166 Wire Lane, Donaldsonville, LA, theft, criminal trespassing, bench warrant
Michael Sanchez, 27, 29181 Hwy 444, Springfield, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Eddie Snearl, 41, 1305 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, driving under suspension, failure to signal
Kirk McKenzie, 36, 2021 E. Azalea St, Baker, LA, violation of parole
Kenneth Ashley, 28, 31120 Highway 75, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage
Miracle Green, 26, 1323 Maxmillian, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for EBRSO
Victoria Platanova, 33, 1401 Illinois St, South Houston, TX, following too close, careless operation, hit and run driving
Joshua Williams, 23, 1118 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, bicycle on interstate, public intoxication, bicycle light required, remaining after being forbidden, battery on an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, obedience to signs and signals, disarming a police officer
Randy Robertson, 52, 58637 Ware Dr, Plaquemine, LA, theft
