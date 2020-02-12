West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of January 27, 2020 – February 2, 2020
Shauna Essex, 48, 405 Gen. Courtney Hodges Rd, Perry, GA, possession of stolen things, improper lane usage, no seatbelt
Angela Reynolds, 48, 1307 Carter Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, monetary, instrument abuse battery
Heath Roath, 43, 224 Roosevelt, Gonzales, LA, felony theft
Tyrone Taylor Jr, 19, 2112 69TH Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of Schedule I CDS marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of a minor
Jason Landry, 36, 1305 St. Vincent St, Donaldsonville, LA, battery of a police officer two counts, resisting an officer with force or violence two counts
Jacolby Jones, 20, 332 E. Main St, Brusly, LA, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, monetary instrument abuse
Mark Simon, 31, 2420 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Ernest Henderson, 20, 2260 S. Winterville Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I marijuana, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of CDS in the presence of a minor
Ricky Leblanc, 19, 221 St. John St, Brusly, LA, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, monetary instrument abuse
Jarvis Gremillion, 22, 4152 Marine St, Port Allen, LA, false certificates, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule II meth, obstruction of justice, illegal use of CDS in presence of a minor
Trevonte Stevenson, 19, 605 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Dwayne Heft, 43, 38909 Hwy 447, Walker, LA, possession of schedule II meth
Landon Marsh, 29, 6937 Hwy 190 West #4, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse; battery
Aldrick King, 30, 769 Burbridge St, Port Allen, LA battery of a dating partner
Joshua Girior, 30, 823 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, principal to monetary instrument abuse
Jerry Scott, 61, 6033 Elm Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Charles Tillman, 33, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, possession of Schedule II meth, possession of Schedule I MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant
Randy Gilbert, 34, 3758 Rankins Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Cheyenne Huddleston, 24, 3044 Pawtucket St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrants
Shadarany Robertson, 35, 58250 Bell St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Michael Weatherspoon, 33, 11420 Collins Ave, Norwood, LA, fugitive Baker PD
Christopher Adams, 33, 1245 Court St, Port Allen, LA, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Terry Franklin, 34, 825 N. 13TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Desmond Walton, 50, 114 Satinwood Dr, Carencro, LA, flight from an officer
Lashawnda Gibson, 38, Bueche, LA, domestic abuse battery
Fidel Perez 29, 1600 NW 33rd St. Lot 70, Dompano Beach, FL, disturbing the peace
Lazarus Richard, 32, 2262 General Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, careless operation, no insurance, driving under suspension, open container, no MVI, no license plate
