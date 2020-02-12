West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of January 27, 2020 – February 2, 2020 

Shauna Essex, 48, 405 Gen. Courtney Hodges Rd, Perry, GA, possession of stolen things, improper lane usage, no seatbelt 

Angela Reynolds, 48, 1307 Carter Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, monetary, instrument abuse battery

Heath Roath, 43, 224 Roosevelt, Gonzales, LA, felony theft

Tyrone Taylor Jr, 19, 2112 69TH Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of Schedule I CDS marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of a minor 

Jason Landry, 36, 1305 St. Vincent St, Donaldsonville, LA, battery of a police officer two counts, resisting an officer with force or violence two counts

Jacolby Jones, 20, 332 E. Main St, Brusly, LA, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, monetary instrument abuse

Mark Simon, 31, 2420 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Ernest Henderson, 20, 2260 S. Winterville Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I marijuana, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of CDS in the presence of a minor

Ricky Leblanc, 19, 221 St. John St, Brusly, LA, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, monetary instrument abuse

Jarvis Gremillion, 22, 4152 Marine St, Port Allen, LA, false certificates, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule II meth, obstruction of justice, illegal use of CDS in presence of a minor 

Trevonte Stevenson, 19, 605 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety 

Dwayne Heft, 43, 38909 Hwy 447, Walker, LA, possession of schedule II meth 

Landon Marsh, 29, 6937 Hwy 190 West #4, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse; battery

Aldrick  King, 30, 769 Burbridge St, Port Allen, LA battery of a dating partner

Joshua Girior, 30, 823 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, principal to monetary instrument abuse

 Jerry Scott, 61, 6033 Elm Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Charles Tillman, 33, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, possession of Schedule II meth, possession of Schedule I MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant

Randy Gilbert, 34, 3758 Rankins Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Cheyenne Huddleston, 24, 3044 Pawtucket St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrants

Shadarany Robertson, 35, 58250 Bell St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Michael Weatherspoon, 33, 11420 Collins Ave, Norwood, LA, fugitive Baker PD

Christopher Adams, 33, 1245 Court St, Port Allen, LA, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Terry Franklin, 34, 825 N. 13TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Desmond Walton, 50, 114 Satinwood Dr, Carencro, LA, flight from an officer

Lashawnda Gibson, 38, Bueche, LA, domestic abuse battery

Fidel Perez 29, 1600 NW 33rd St. Lot 70, Dompano Beach, FL, disturbing the peace

Lazarus Richard, 32, 2262 General Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, careless  operation, no insurance, driving under suspension, open container, no MVI, no license plate

