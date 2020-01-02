West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report
Week of December 13, 2019 – December 20, 2019
Erica Foster, 32, 20111 Toni Lane, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Kayla Garvin, 36, 24645 High School St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Haley Cedotal, 35, 58030 Canal St, Plaquemine, LA, accessory after the fact
Suntil Williams, 36, 7819 S. Vaughn St, Brusly, LA, expired registration, no MVI, resisting an officer, probation violation
Christine Lock, 31, 12648 Delores Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, monetary instrument abuse
Larry Porter, 36, 4265 Mulatto Bend Rd, Port Allen, LA, video voyeurism
Joshua Williams, 23, 1116 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, first degree robbery, second degree robbery, resisting an officer
Joshua Kelley, 18, 2505 Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Cedric Davis, 49, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, aggravated assault
Major Lewis, 22, Port Allen, LA, driving on right side of road, simple possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam, possession of firearm by a felon, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen things
Will Lewis, 21, 742 8TH St, Port Allen, LA, simple assault
Milton Owens, 38, 11155 Griffin St Apt A, Natalbany, LA, DWI 3rd, headlamps required, driving under suspension, improper display
Edwin Franklin, 37, 1128 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Garrett Taylor, 50, 1345 Ave B, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Brandon Whaley, 35, 501 N. 15TH St, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance
Christopher Gnad, 33, 4197 Cooper Lane, Jackson, LA, bench warrant
Charles Collins, 37, 3016 Beech St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute codeine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute amphetamines
John Rock, 32, 4723 Pecan Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Malcolm Sellars, 44, 2969 Oakcrest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, suspended driver’s license, bench warrant
Henry Rineheart, 43, 35569 Browns Rd, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Brent Lacombe, 46, 6937 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Darius Jackson, 21, 3163 Red Hat Rd, Brusly, LA, DWI 1ST, failure to dim lights, possession of Schedule V narcotics
Michael Carter, 32, 17985 A Alcee Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, domestic abuse battery
Travis Clouatre, 29, 2964 Live Oak Dr, Brusly, LA, simple criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession heroin
Damien Richardson, 39, 1228 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Keith Gaskin, 52, address unknown, possession with intent to distribute meth
Nolan Ellis, 61, 10446 Beauvais Lane, Torbert, LA, bench warrant
Bobby Johnson, 36, 7181 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, forgery, possession of Schedule II CDS, illegal possession of stolen things, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Jared Sonnier, 28, 37218 Chess Bankston, Mt. Hermon, LA, aggravated flight from an officer, 2nd degree battery
Lucas Cavalier, 32, 8812 Dave Clark Rd, Denham Springs, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, bench warrant
Jimmy Jackson, 21, 2408 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, distribution of marijuana
Miesha Northern, 28, 501 N. 15TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Michael Borel, 34, Ventress, LA, bench warrant
Brian Parker, 39, 4708 Tigerland, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Jason London, 39, 705 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, criminal trespass
Colton Key, 20, 12531 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles
